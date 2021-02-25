Six Nations clash between France and Scotland postponed after further Covid case detected in the home squad.

THE game was due to go ahead despite 10 French players and some coaches testing positive.

But the Round 3 Guinness Six Nations match due to take place on Sunday, February 28 has now been postponed on the unanimous decision of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group.

“The Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) met today (Thursday, February 25) to review the situation in the French Camp,” reads an official statement.

“They unanimously recommended the postponement of the France v Scotland match. This will be ratified later today by the Six Nations Council.

“We will be working on the rescheduling of this fixture and will communicate the date in due course.”

Organisers are considering several options, including a midweek game in the week commencing March 8, or the weekend of March 27.

France have won their first two games in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations and currently top the table, while Scotland were beaten at home by Wales in Round 2 after their opening victory away to champions England.

Elsewhere in Round 3 this weekend, Ireland travel to Rome to take on Italy while later on Saturday unbeaten Wales will host defending champions England in Cardiff.

