Siblings Jailed For Murdering Infirm Mother So They Could Collect Her Pension

The Court of Teruel has sentenced a brother and sister to 16 years and 8 years respectively behind bars after they were found guilty of murdering their elderly, disabled mother and sealing her body behind a wall in their home in Pozondon so that they could continue collecting her pension.

Pedro was given the longer sentence as he admitted to smothering his 87-year old mother, who was blind and suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, with a pillow, while Isabel, who waited outside the bedroom, was charged as an accomplice. The pair was found guilty of plotting the murder of their bed-ridden mother together.

During sentencing on Wednesday, February 24, the court also slapped them both with a further six months for crimes against the Social Security department; in addition, they will be forced to repay the €30,755.67 they fraudulently claimed from the woman’s pension between 2017 and 2019.

The murder occurred on March 3, 2017. The siblings admitted in court that providing full-time care to their mother had taken its toll, and that she had been particularly difficult on the day of her death. Once the woman was dead, the pair tried to burn the body, but when this was unsuccessful, they hid the corpse in a wardrobe and cemented over it. The crime was eventually uncovered when a neighbour reported her concern to the Guardia Civil, having not seen the elderly woman for some time.

