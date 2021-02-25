ROLLER-BLADE armed police response unit unveiled in Pakistan to combat crime and beat harassment.

The Pakistan city of Karachi, is set to see the deployment of rollerblading armed police next month. The armed unit will patrol Karachi which is Pakistan’s largest city armed with Glock pistols in a bid to beat crime.

The cops have been undergoing rigorous training on their skates and the 20 strong team should easily be able to keep up with thieves in the city’s streets. It is also hoped that they will be able to chase motorcycles too.

Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, spoke of their innovative approach and explained that in the city of 20 million people, ‘We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime.’

The chief did concede though that in some parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions the rollerblading police would not be able to be deployed. Instead they aim to focus them on areas with high rates of crime and harassment.

Pakistan is not the only country to use rollerblading cops as in Paris they have been patrolling the city for around 20 years and tourists are eager to see them and grab a few selfies.

Aneela Aslam one of the roller-blade armed police said, ‘This is just the beginning,’

‘This rollerblading will really benefit us. With this training, we can reach narrow alleys very quickly where it is usually difficult to go.’

