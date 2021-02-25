River Algar project nears completion

NON-NATIVE reeds on the Algar riverbanks in Altea are being replaced by environmentally-friendly local species.

The third and last phase of the joint project between the CIEF Forestry section belonging to the Generalitat’s Environment department and Altea’s own Environment department is now concluding after reaching the Sogai bridge.

Toni Marzo, CIEF director, accompanied by Altea’s Environment councillor, Jose Orozco, watched as the last of the reeds were removed.

They are being replaced by 400 riverbank and aquatic plants raised in the Generalitat’s CIEF and El Palmar nurseries.

“What we are doing is giving support to the operations that Altea town hall has carried out along the Algar for some time,” Marzo said.

“We have eliminated 3,000 square metres of common reeds, aggressive invaders that displace native riverbank species which are also a natural firebreak.”

Marzo also pointed out that these traditional plants, shrubs and trees consume less water than reedbeds, they produce more biomass and at the same time drain away more carbon dioxide.

