River Algar project nears completion

CLEAN SWEEP: Making room for non-invasive riverbank species Photo credit: Altea town hall

NON-NATIVE reeds on the Algar riverbanks in Altea are being replaced by environmentally-friendly local species.

The third and last phase of the joint project between the CIEF Forestry section belonging to the Generalitat’s Environment department and Altea’s own Environment department is now concluding after reaching the Sogai bridge.

Toni Marzo, CIEF director, accompanied by Altea’s Environment councillor, Jose Orozco, watched as the last of the reeds were removed.

They are being replaced by 400 riverbank and aquatic plants raised in the Generalitat’s CIEF and El Palmar nurseries.


“What we are doing is giving support to the operations that Altea town hall has carried out along the Algar for some time,” Marzo said.

“We have eliminated 3,000 square metres of common reeds, aggressive invaders that displace native riverbank species which are also a natural firebreak.”


Marzo also pointed out that these traditional plants, shrubs and trees consume less water than reedbeds, they produce more biomass and at the same time drain away more carbon dioxide.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "River Algar project nears completion." For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





