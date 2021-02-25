RARE and adorable tiny mouse deer born at Hampshire Zoo is one of the smallest animals with hooves in the world.

The gorgeous mouse deer weighed in at around 370 g when it was born and is said be doing well. Otherwise known as javan chevrotain, the mouse deer was born this week to parents Gus and Gwen at Hampshire’s Marwell Zoo.

The tiny creature is very sensitive so zookeepers are keeping interactions to a minimum. The tiny creatures only grow to a length of about 50-53cm, and at birth are about the size of a rat.

Tim Rowlands, Marwell Zoo’s Hoofstock Team Leader, said, “We separated the male and female two weeks before she gave birth so she would not be disturbed, even by him, mimicking the natural behaviour of the female taking herself away to find a quiet and secure spot to give birth in the wild. All deer species will hide their young until they are older so they will only really come out to feed then hide again.”

Tim went on to explain how, “There are very few zoos who care for any of the mouse deer species as they are so small in size, very secretive, and nocturnal, so any youngster born is great news for the conservation breeding programme. It’s vitally important that we work to ensure these wonderful animals do not disappear for good.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the zoo has reportedly lost in the region of £4 million in revenue, so the zoo has set up a JustGiving page to help ensure the zoo is there for future generations.

