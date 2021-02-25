Queen Pleads for ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ to “Think of Others Not Just Themselves”.

THE Queen has issued a plea to people who are on the fence about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, or who are outright refusing to get one, “to think about other people rather than themselves”.

Speaking during a video call with health leaders delivering the Covid-19 vaccine across the four nations, the 94-year-old monarch, who received her COVID jab in January, likened the global pandemic to a “plague”.

The head of state revealed that the inoculation “didn’t hurt at all” after choosing to go public with the news of her own jab in order to send a “message of hope” to the country, and with this latest statement, she is urging the nation to get behind the vaccines.

In an extraordinary and rare intervention on government policy, the Queen delivered a sharp rebuke of those choosing not to accept the vaccine, saying: “It is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine or they’ve had to… but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

Palace sources said the monarch was “fully aware” of her comments and wanted to “let her feelings known” on the subject, as reported by the Mirror.

In related news, the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, is still in hospital and in a Buckingham Palace statement on Tuesday, February 23, it was confirmed that he was set to spend ‘several more days’ in King Edward VII Hospital as he recovers from an infection.

The 99-year-old has been at the London hospital since February 16 after Windsor Castle confirmed the Prince had fallen unwell.

