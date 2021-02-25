PUBS in the UK will once again be allowed to serve takeaway pints from April 12 when they reopen.

Downing Street confirmed the news that pubs will be able to serve takeaway pints when they allow outdoor service from April.

-- Advertisement --



Queuing at the bar will still be banned, however, meaning drinkers will be forced to order the drink outdoors.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed plastic pints will be allowed from “step two, from no earlier than the 12th of April, in line with outdoor hospitality.”

Experts warned the news is not enough to support pubs, however, and are calling on the government to reduce beer duty.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said: “We’d hoped our pubs would open – indoors and out – for Easter and alongside essential retail.

“Instead, they are going to remain closed for far longer. This will mean they miss out on vital trade and communities will miss out on seeing each other, safely, in their local this Easter.

“Given the cautious approach the Government has decided to take in reopening our pubs, they must now support them and, in the words of the Prime Minister himself, not pull the rug out from underneath.

“Extensions and increases to the furlough scheme and grants are going to be necessary, as well as the VAT cut and Business Rates holiday – plus a beer duty cut.”

Before the reopening of “outdoor hospitality,” pubs and restaurants can only serve alcohol for delivery and not to takeaway.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Pubs to Be Able to Serve Takeaway Pints from April”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.