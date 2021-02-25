Promising Italian cyclist, Guiseppe Milone, 17, has died after being hit by a lorry during training near the Sicilian city Messina.

MEDICAL services rushed to the scene in the Gualtieri Sicaminò area by helicopter yesterday, Wednesday, Thursday 24, but given the severity of Milone’s injuries there was nothing they could do nothing to save his life.

-- Advertisement --



The young ‘jewel’ of Italian cycling was part of the Italian Vincenzo Nibali’s team.

Nibali, who is competing in the UAE Tour, paid tribute to the promising Italian cyclist and expressed his condolences on social media.

“I woke up to the tragic news of Giuseppe’s death. The only gesture I can make to remember him is to run the stage with a black band on my arm to pay tribute to him one last time.

“Now is the time to be silent, everything else does not matter. A very young broken life brings a huge burden of pain that leaves us speechless. A very big hug to Giuseppe’s family. Rest in peace.”

Guiseppe was crowned the ‘king of Etna’ after completing the six slopes of the colossal Sicilian volcano on a mountain bike in a challenging 205 km at 7,000 meters in 12 hours and 45 minutes.

“I am proud to have achieved it. I worked hard and only with effort can you overcome your limits,” the promising Italian cyclist said afterwards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Promising Italian cyclist, Guiseppe Milone, 17, dies after being hit by lorry during training”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.