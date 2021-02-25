Procedure starts in March to apply for school in Andalucia

THE procedure to apply for a place in a school in Andalucia will start in March.

The general admission for the 2021/22 academic year opens on March 1 and the request for a place in the school of choice can be presented throughout the month.

Until April 14, schools will have to publish a list of requesting students and the points they have obtained.

May 10 will see the public draw regulating the admission criteria and procedure in state and semi state funded schools for the second cycle of infant education, primary, special needs education, obligatory secondary education and bachillerato.

May 11 admission lists will be published.

May 21 places will be assigned to students who didn’t get a place in their school of choice.

May 24, will start the period to present allegations against the place assigned.

One single request form should be presented per student at the favourite school of choice. Presenting more than one request or not doing so within the agreed deadlines will cause the loss of all priority rights to a place in a school.

The Junta de Andalucia handles the schooling process in the region.

