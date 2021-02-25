WORK has started on constructing Calpe’s new D7 road.

Beginning in Avenida Diputacion and finishing in the Benicolada neighbourhood, this road must be finished before the proposed footbridge can built over the N-332 main road.

-- Advertisement --



The existing road will disappear once work begins on the bridge and a replacement is needed to provide access for Bencolada residents using Avenida Diputacion.

It will also be an improvement on the present D7 as it will have pavements, pedestrian crossings and LED streetlighting, the town hall said.

The footbridge will provide a safe link for pedestrians between the residential area and Line 9 railway station located on the other side of the N-322 with Calpe’s town centre.

Although more traffic uses the AP-7 motorway now that tolls have been lifted, the N-332 is one of the busiest and most dangerous main roads in Spain and a succession of local governments have rquested the footbridge for decades.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Preliminaries to Calpe’s N-332 footbridge.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.