Police Arrest 8 People Over 25 Estepona Robberies

Officers from the National Police have arrested eight people suspected in being involved in 25 robberies recently carried out in Estepona.

Police have arrested five people under the age of 18 and three adults in connection with the crimes, one of which was carried out using violence.

The arrests took place after 20 houses were broken in to and burgled in Estepona, as well as four from garages, and one using intimidation.

The National Police said they began investigating last September after receiving reports of multiple similar robberies.

Police say they used a specialist team to track down the group and arrest those allegedly responsible.

Their first investigations found the thefts of several high-end bicycles from garages, before officers also discovered there had been several robberies from homes in the same area within a few days.

According to the National Police, the perpetrators of the robberies spent the night in the houses they robbed, leaving the next day with their swag.

The detainees have also been charged with robbery with violence and attempted intimidation after allegedly threatening a woman with an iron bar.

The suspects reportedly abandoned the robbery after another woman came to help the victim.

Police say they believe the gang stole a total of around €6,000 in cash and around €19,000 in other goods.

According to officers, their investigation is still open and they have not ruled out making further arrests.

