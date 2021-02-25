PLANS to connect two tunnels in Malaga’s metro are underway and expected to be complete on March 10.

Officials will attend the event, which will see two tunnels in Malaga connect, extending the city’s metro.

Juanma Moreno, President of the Junta de Andalucia, will visit the tunnels once they meet up.

The two tunnels, the Alameda Principal and the Avenida de Andalucia tunnels, are expected to meet on March 10, according to media reports.

While the official date is yet to be confirmed and will be based on the schedule of Juanma Moreno, media sources believe the final stage of connecting the two Malaga tunnels will take place in March.

The news comes after almost 10 years of construction on Malaga’s metro.

The event will see the last section of earth separating the tunnels being removed after the two structures were built in parallel.

Once the earth is removed, the two tunnels will form one larger one, which will allow the works to continue from the Perchel to the Alameda, with two stations, the Guadalmedina next to El Corte Ingles, and Atarazanas – in front of the Casa de la Guardia.

At the official event, the wall will be demolished one level and on another level at a later date.

The tunnels connect next to the Tetuan bridge and pass under the rived bed of the Guadalmedina river.

Once the tunnels are complete, works will finish on the platforms at each of Malaga’s stations as well as on the tracks.

"Plans to Extend Malaga's Metro Make Progress"