‘ONE OF THE GREATS’ – Tributes to Ex-Birmingham Teacher who was sadly found dead after he went missing.

Lee Sims aged 45, a former science teacher at Small Heath School was reported missing from the north-west village of Scarisbrick on Monday, February 22. Lee had also previously worked at the College High School in Erdington.

Police have confirmed that after searching for the missing man they have made the discovery of his body in woodland. The family have been notified and the police do not believe that the death is suspicious.

Tributes have flooded in for the former teacher after both colleagues and former pupils heard the tragic news.

A former pupil wrote, “I can’t believe the news I heard this evening. For those who had him as a teacher or for those who had the opportunity to work with him, Lee Sims, science teacher, has sadly passed away. I am in shock. RIP sir.”

Another ex-pupil paid tribute and said, “Gutted, one of the greats. He understood how to handle me and keep me on the straight and narrow. Was also upfront with me and treated me like the young man I was, rather than a little kid,”

An ex-colleague spoke of their time in Birmingham and explained that, “I worked with Lee years ago in Birmingham. Such a kind, genuine man. Awful, awful news. My love and condolences go to all his family and those who knew him.”

Ormskirk and Rural West Lancashire Police took to Facebook to confirm the tragic death and said,

“Officers searching for a missing man have sadly found a body

“In the early hours of this morning (Tuesday, February 23), Lee Sims, 45, was sadly found in a wooded area in Scarisbrick.

“His death is not believed to be suspicious and his family have been notified. A file will be passed to HM Coroner.”

