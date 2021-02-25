Nerja Council Announces Hiring of Four New Local Police Officers

NERJA Council has announced it has hired four new Local Police officers.

The news will see Nerja appoint four new trainee police officers.

Nerja Council said it will, “reinforce the staff of the Local Police with four new agents, who have been appointed as trainees by decree of the Mayor’s Office and after the completion of a selection process.”

The news was announced by Councillor for Human Resources, Angela Diaz, and Councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, who said: “Next Tuesday, March 2, they will begin a course at the Institute of Emergencies and Public Security of Andalusia (IESPA), where they will receive specialised training for their new police work.”

Councillor Arce said: “We are taking a step in the right direction, providing the Local Police with more human resources, which will have a positive impact on the security of our municipality. In this vein, we will continue working from this government group, taking into account our commitment to progressively continue to increase the number of agents that make up the workforce, with the aim of meeting the needs of the population.”

Councillor Diaz praised the work carried out in recent months by the employment board and municipal technicians, “which has made it possible, as quickly as possible, for new agents to begin their training at the IESPA in Seville, to later join to the staff of the Nerja Local Police.”

