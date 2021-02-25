Mum ‘Murdered’ Next Door to Cambridgeshire Police Station

MUM ‘murdered’ next door to manned Cambridgeshire police station.

Tragically a mum of five has been found murdered in the flat that she lived in which was next door to a manned police station in St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

Police were called to a home on Norris Road, in St Ives, on Monday where tragically they found the body of Wieslawa Mierzejewska, thought to have been in her 50s. She was pronounced dead at the scene after paramedics were unfortunately unable to save her.

A 40-year-old man has now been charged with murder, after initially being arrested at the scene of the crime.

A neighbour spoke about their shock that this could happen and said, “It’s incredible that this happened so close to the police station.

“It makes you wonder if anywhere is safe these days.”

Wieslawa has been described by neighbour as “a lovely lady”. The neighbour also said that, “She was very friendly and had at least a couple of her sons living over here.

“She invited me in for a drink a couple of years ago during the festive time of year at Christmas.

“I used to have a word with her when I saw her out and about. I would always say ‘Cze??’ which is Polish for ‘Hello’. She thought it was great that I remembered the word.

“The police came round and asked me if I had heard anything out of the ordinary after she died, but I had not.”

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives has been charged with her murder and is due to appear in court.

