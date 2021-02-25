Man held in connection with a series of supermarket robberies at knifepoint in London.

THE 45-year-old was detained on this morning, Thursday, February 25, in Ealing following a proactive operation by the Met’s Flying Squad.

-- Advertisement --



His arrest follows a series of eight incidents that are being treated as related, which took place between October 16, 2020, and today at a number of supermarkets in Hounslow, Ealing, and Richmond.

Officers also recovered a large kitchen knife during the arrest.

In each of the cases, the suspect is alleged to have waited for the store to be opened by staff members, before threatening them with a knife.

He then stole cash from the tills, and on occasion, cigarettes, alcohol, and scratch cards, which were placed into a black holdall and a bin bag/Sainsbury’s bags.

In total, more than £25,000 (€28,790) worth of cash and goods were stolen during the supermarket robbery spree.

The suspect is in custody at a south London police station.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man held in connection with a series of supermarket robberies at knifepoint”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.