Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitan stadium hosts mass vaccination of police, firefighters and Civil Protection.

THE objective of the Madrid Executive is for the Atlético de Madrid stadium to become a fixed point for mass vaccination, from today (Thursday, February 25) through to Sunday, administering 350 doses per hour.

It is hoped 10,000 people will be vaccinated each day will be vaccinated despite matches being held, as doses will be administered in a plant outside the pitch.

There are a total of 16 vaccination points and 40 professionals working each shift.

Spokesman for the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, said on his Twitter account: “Sport continues to be the best ally of our health, also collaborating in the vaccination campaign.”

In addition, Madrid has has today begun the mass vaccination of those over 80 in primary care centres within each health xone.

Some 50,000 doses will be administered between now and March 1, with around 15,000 elderly people expected to be vaccinated each day.

A new shipment of 80,000 doses of Pfizer arrived on Tuesday and the plan is to use these to continue vaccination of this age group during the first week of March.

The vaccination roll-out is in line with the Health Department’s pledge to “carry out mass vaccination across the Community before the summer”, after it was forced to defend a relaxation of restrictions despite having the highest incident rate at the time.

