Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitan stadium hosts mass vaccination of police, firefighters and Civil Protection

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Madrid's Wanda Metropolitan stadium hosts mass vaccination of police, firefighters and Civil Protection
CREDIT: Twitter

Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitan stadium hosts mass vaccination of police, firefighters and Civil Protection.

THE objective of the Madrid Executive is for the Atlético de Madrid stadium to become a fixed point for mass vaccination, from today (Thursday, February 25) through to Sunday, administering 350 doses per hour.

-- Advertisement --

It is hoped 10,000 people will be vaccinated each day will be vaccinated despite matches being held, as doses will be administered in a plant outside the pitch.

There are a total of 16 vaccination points and 40 professionals working each shift.


Spokesman for the Community of Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, said on his Twitter account: “Sport continues to be the best ally of our health, also collaborating in the vaccination campaign.”

In addition, Madrid has has today begun the mass vaccination of those over 80 in primary care centres within each health xone.


Some 50,000 doses will be administered between now and March 1, with around 15,000 elderly people expected to be vaccinated each day.

A new shipment of 80,000 doses of Pfizer arrived on Tuesday and the plan is to use these to continue vaccination of this age group during the first week of March.

The vaccination roll-out is in line with the Health Department’s pledge to “carry out mass vaccination across the Community before the summer”, after it was forced to defend a relaxation of restrictions despite having the highest incident rate at the time.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitan stadium hosts mass vaccination of police, firefighters and Civil Protection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleBarcelona Superstar Lionel Messi Leaves Elche Goalkeeper Shocked By Request
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here