OFFICERS from the Local Police are rejecting the AstraZeneca jab over concerns over side effects.

The Confederation of Local and Autonomous Security is calling on Spain’s government not to give its Local Police the AstraZeneca jab over concerns of side effects.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, the body has asked the government to stop giving the vaccine to officers from the Local Police, claiming the jab is less effective than others on the market and that it causes side effects.

The organisation, which represents a group of more than 100,000 local and regional police in Spain, are following the lead of the French, which has stopped offering the vaccine to police and health workers following reports of side effects.

Police claim the jab can cause strong flu symptoms, as well as headaches and high fevers.

The body is also complaining that the vaccine is only being offered to those aged over 55 in Spain, meaning a large number of police are not included in the rollout.

The Generalitat of Cataluña began to administer the AstraZeneca jab a few weeks ago to the Mossos de Escuadra and claim their officers are reporting side effects similar to those in France.

The Confederation of Local and Autonomous Security is now calling on the government not to offer the jab to their officers and instead use a more effective vaccine without side effects.

Officers from the Local Police are currently waiting to be given a vaccination date, with the Independent Union of Andalucian Police criticising the council for not letting officers know when they will be vaccinated.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Local Police Reject AstraZeneca Jab over Side Effect Concerns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.