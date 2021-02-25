LANDLORD charged in UK’s first ‘sex for rent’ case after targeting vulnerable women.

This is believed to be the first UK case of “sex for rent” where a person has been charged. Christopher Cox, aged 52 has been accused of offering free accommodation in return for asking women to perform sexual acts with him, he also requested that they send him bikini pictures.

-- Advertisement --



The landlord is now facing two counts of inciting prostitution for gain and one count of controlling prostitution for gain. The alleged events took place between May 2018 and November 2018. The issue first came to light after an ITV investigation where researchers then contacted police to report him for offering “sex for rent”.

Staines Magistrates’ Court heard from prosecutors how the landlord had used Craigslist, a classified website to post adverts. In the adverts he offered homeless and vulnerable women a free room at his Cranleigh house in Surrey. According to Prosecutor Kimberly Grabban, in return for the accommodation he allegedly wanted them to be tied up and enter into bondage sex acts with him.

Legal guidance changed in 2019 in order to make “sex for rent” exploitation punishable by a prison term of up to sseven years. This came after charity Shelter revealed that in the space of only five years around 250,000 women had been targeted in this way.

Cox is due to appear in court again in March.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Landlord Charged in UK’s First ‘Sex for Rent’ Case”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.