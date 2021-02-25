Judge Rules Life Support Of New Mum With Covid Can Be Switched Off By Doctors Despite Family’s Wishes.

DESPITE acting against the family’s wishes, a judge has ruled that doctors should be allowed to stop providing life-support treatment to a young mum suffering from COVID-19 – who recently gave birth to a son.

The woman, who is in her early 30s, gave birth to the baby boy a month ago but contracted COVID which has led medical experts at Leicester Royal Infirmary to state she has “zero” chances of recovery.

Mr Justice Hayden, who considered the case at an urgent virtual hearing late on Tuesday, February 23, has ruled that the woman should be allowed to die after he was informed that specialists had tried everything but the young mum’s chances of recovery were “zero”.

Mr Justice Hayden from the Court of Protection in London said the woman’s “life and hopes” had been extinguished by “this insidious virus”, and a young family “split apart prematurely”.

“This family is seeking a miracle,” he said.

“This is a very young mother in circumstances of almost-unspeakable sadness.”

He added: “It is a tragedy of an almost-unimaginable dimension.”

Mr Justice Hayden said doctors had prepared a palliative care plan and the woman’s family would be able to see her.

“The objective is not to shorten her life,” he added. “(But) to avoid the prolongation of her death.”

“Her chances of making any meaningful recovery are with the Covid are slim,” a specialist overseeing her care told Mr Justice Hayden.

“The feeling of the whole team is that she has reached the point where it is, in essence, zero.”

He said CT scans showed “essentially no normal lung function”.

The woman’s sister told the judge that the family was Muslim and believed that only God could end life.

“We believe in miracles,” she said.

“When God has written our death, that is when we will die.”

She added: “To unplug the machine, this is for us like asking someone to kill us.”

