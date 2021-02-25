Judge for yourself: Another Eurovision song accused of plagiarism

THE Eurovision candidate for Cyprus has been accused of plagiarizing Lady Gaga.

Singer Elena Tsagrinou will sing ‘The Devil’ at Eurovision 2021 in Rotterdam, but many people have taken to Twitter to say that the song is just like Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’.

The fans of the festival have learned that the Greek artist, well known for appearing on the national ‘Got Talent’ show, will represent Cyprus.

The announcement was made known on YouTube and on the RIK 1 network and a few hours later it became a trending topic.

Despite being a favourite, The Devil has caused a wave of criticism on Twitter for its similarity with Lady Gaga’s song.

One Twitter user shared a video comparing both songs to reinforce the theory.

This comes following claims of plagiarism against one of the songs which the Spanish representative Blas Canto was considering presenting at Eurovision this year, called Memoria.

A Twitter user pointed out that the song was identical to Thai Food, a song by Rakky Ripper.

Blas Canto has chosen another song, Voy a Quedarme, to represent Spain at Eurovision.

Bueno, vengo a dar mi opinion sobre el diablo, nunca hago comparaciones ni vengo a opinar con odio pero creo que esta cancion es igualita a bad romance de Lady Gaga, aqui video comparativo👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/ShXPK3OlUv — 🇦🇱ARILENA STAN🇦🇱 Esque Quepo ERA Aka La Shaja (@shajacobos) February 24, 2021

