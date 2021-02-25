JAMES BOND’S ‘No Time To Die’ Release Date Reportedly Moved Forward after the easing of lockdown



The release date of the latest in the franchise of James Bond 007 films, ‘No Time To Die’, has reportedly now been brought forward after Monday’s announcement about the ease of lockdown restrictions. -- Advertisement --

Originally scheduled to be premiered in April 2020, the film was pushed back to October 2021, but now it looks like the decision has been made to bring it forward one month. Marketing company, Digital Cinema Media’s Content Business Director, Tom Linay tweeted today (Wednesday 24), “It looks like NO TIME TO DIE is now released on 30 September in the UK. #JamesBond”.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that cinemas can open their doors once again on May 17, with the hope that by June 21 all restrictions will have been lifted if the vaccine rollout continues as well as it has been.

After five Bond films, dating back to ‘Casino Royale‘ in 2006, ‘No Time To Die’ will be Daniel Craig’s farewell to the tuxedo-wearing super-spy James Bond 007, with no replacement yet confirmed by Eon Productions, as to who will continue the role.

A number of high-profile names have been touted as the next Bond, including Idris Elba, James Norton, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan, and the latest addition, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

