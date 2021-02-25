Hit 90s Show Frasier Looks Set To Be Revived According To Star Kelsey Grammer.

The spin-off series from hit US sitcom Cheers, won 37 Emmy Awards, including five for best comedy series and speaking about the potential reboot, David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, said: “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered.”

Grammer’s announcement on Wednesday, February 24 did not reveal whether co-stars David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane) or Jane Leeves, who played Daphne Moon, would be joining the revival.

Sadly, British actor John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father, Martin, died in 2018 of complications from throat cancer.

Recently, revivals of series and reboots of other hit TV shows have been announced, with the latest being Sex and the City and Dexter, and with some already returning to our screens, such as Roseanne.

