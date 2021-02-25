Gran Canaria Migrants: National Police Arrest 14 Boat Skippers

By
Chris King
-
0
Gran Canaria Migrants: National Police Arrest 14 Boat Skippers
Gran Canaria Migrants: National Police Arrest 14 Boat Skippers. image: Twitter

GRAN CANARIA Migrants: National Police Arrest 14 Boat Skippers on various charges against human rights

The National Police in the Canary Islands yesterday (Wednesday 24) arrested 14 people in Gran Canaria, 13 men and one woman, aged between 19 and 45, accused of being the skippers of seven boats that arrived on the island after travelling from Africa, between December 21 and January 20.

-- Advertisement --

One of those boats was transporting a mother with her 9-year-old twins Awa and Alhassane D, the last of which had died en route, and whose body was reportedly thrown overboard in the open sea.

A statement released by the police said the mother, once rescued, had tried to kill herself by jumping into the sea, as she was in such a state of shock over the disposal of her son’s body, and she had to be transferred to a hospital upon arrival.


The 14 detainees are charged with crimes against the rights of foreign citizens, with six of them also being charged with the crime of reckless homicide, and in the case of three of them, the charge of belonging to a criminal organisation, as reported this Wednesday in a statement from the General Directorate of the Police.

All 14 of the arrested suspects were identified by the migrants as the organisers of the crossings and of being the skippers in charge of the boats, in which 237 people had travelled, 26 of them minors.


The National Police statement said that the migrants had reported paying between €2,000 and €2,500 each, and that they had to bring their own food and drink to survive during the journey, with three passengers dying during the trip because of the very poor conditions “without any type of security measure, life jackets, food or drink”.

All the detainees were handed over to the judicial authorities, who ordered thirteen of them to immediately be put in prison.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Gran Canaria Migrants: National Police Arrest 14 Boat Skippers”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visi the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleDown syndrome dolls from Alicante gain popularity
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here