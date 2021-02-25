Global Airline Industry Plans To Launch Covid ‘Travel Pass’ By March.

GLOBAL airline industry body IATA said it would launch a COVID-19 travel pass at the end of March, bringing into use a digital system for test results and vaccine certificates which will help facilitate international travel. IATA said today, Wednesday, Feb. 24, that it was essential that governments start issuing their citizens with digital vaccination certificates which can then feed into its travel pass.

Despite mounting losses the industry focus is on how travel can restart at scale when borders are finally reopened and huge pent-up demand is released. Global air traffic won’t return to pre-coronavirus crisis level before 2024 says IATA.

This summer is make-or-break for many airlines and holiday companies that are struggling to survive with close to a year of almost no revenue due to pandemic restrictions. Without it many will need extra funds after burning through cash reserves.

Britain’s Heathrow Airport said today, Wednesday, that it had plunged to a €2.32 billion loss in 2020 and that digital health checks were now vital to building any kind of recovery in international travel.

Cabinet ministers in the UK government are reportedly backing plans to introduce vaccine passes for travellers. According to media reports, ministers have held talks with one association about using its app to be used as a vaccine pass, allowing free travel among countries signed up to an agreed international system.

