GB Athlete Reveals She Was Assaulted While Training for the Olympics.

MIDDLE-DISTANCE runner Sarah McDonald has taken to Twitter to reveal that she was assaulted – while training for the Olympics – by a Birmingham canalside on Wednesday, February 24.

The 27-year-old, who has represented Great Britain at World and European Championships level, is currently preparing for the 1,500m at the Tokyo Olympics but has been left in a “state of shock” after her backside was grabbed by a man on a moped.

Ms McDonald tweeted: “Unfortunately today I experienced something that wasn’t acceptable, while warming up for my session on the canal towpath 2 men passed me on a moped, slowing down so the man on the back could grab my bum.

“As a runner, I’ve been heckled and had things shouted but this was completely different. Thankfully I wasn’t alone at the time as this situation could have been worse, but until today I’d have felt comfortable being on my own and this has been a wake-up call – be vigilant and look after each other,” she concluded.

The GB runner elaborated further when speaking to the BBC, “I think it’s quite common to have things shouted at you and catcalls, but I didn’t think twice about those.

But things took a turn shortly after her training partner shouted to “watch out for a bike”.

Ms McDonald said: “I stepped to the left. I wasn’t even looking, but the [moped] slowed down and the man on the back grabbed my bum before zooming off into the distance.”