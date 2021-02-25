Freemasons donate to HELP of Denia and Moraira

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Freemasons donate to HELP of Denia and Moraira
STOCKING UP: Freemasons’ donation provided fresh food and baby supplies for 35 local families Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

THE Arenal Deportiva Lodge donated €250 to HELP of Denia and Moraira to help many needy families suffering difficulties.

These are mostly caused by the Covid pandemic and are particularly pressing for those unable to work at present.

-- Advertisement --

Candida Wright, president of the Denia and Moraira HELP organisation, thanked the Lodge for their donation which was used to assist 104 people, including 14 babies, belonging to 35 local families.

The cash was used to buy items that included nappies and baby formula as well as fresh meat, frozen fish, fresh vegetables and other essential supplies.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Freemasons donate to HELP of Denia and Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleMan loses tongue to passing seagull after woman bites it off in fight
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here