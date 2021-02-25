Freemasons donate to HELP of Denia and Moraira

THE Arenal Deportiva Lodge donated €250 to HELP of Denia and Moraira to help many needy families suffering difficulties.

These are mostly caused by the Covid pandemic and are particularly pressing for those unable to work at present.

Candida Wright, president of the Denia and Moraira HELP organisation, thanked the Lodge for their donation which was used to assist 104 people, including 14 babies, belonging to 35 local families.

The cash was used to buy items that included nappies and baby formula as well as fresh meat, frozen fish, fresh vegetables and other essential supplies.

