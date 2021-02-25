FIVE people dead and dozens of others are feared to ‘buried underground’ after a devastating landslide in Indonesia

Five people have lost their lives and a further 70 are missing and feared ‘buried underground’ after a huge landslide devastated the village of Buranga in Indonesia’s central Sulawesi province on Wednesday, February 24 following several days of torrential rain.

-- Advertisement --



Tonnes of mud and rubble cascaded down on top of a gold mine and emergency services are frantically trying to excavate the site using heavy-duty machinery to rescue those reported missing.

Datu Pamusu Tombolotutu, head of the Provincial Disaster Management Agency, told the Xinhua news agency: “We have got five bodies and received reports from members of families about missing persons.

“The total is 70. Many of them could be buried underground.”

The recent bad weather has created unstable conditions which caused the first landslide; tragically, a second landslide hit as emergency services were evacuating the victims, further hampering their rescue operations.

Raditya Jati, a spokesperson for the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management [BNPB], said: “The first landslide was triggered by high rainfall and unstable soil conditions.

“The subsequent landslide occurred while officers were still evacuating victims around the first landslide area.”

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Five Dead And Dozens Feared ‘Buried Underground’ After Indonesian Landslide”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.