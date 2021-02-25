First white lion free of disease born at Mundo Park, Sevilla

THE first white lion in Spain to be born in captivity free of diseases was born in Sevilla.

The white lion was born at the Mundo Park animal centre in Guillena, Sevilla on February 5.

He now weighs almost three and a half kilos and will continue to be artificially fed until he is three months old by the manager of Mundo Park, Juan Luis Malpartida.

The centre reported in a statement that the animal will be officially presented soon, as he has now been checked by vets and it has been confirmed that he is healthy.

A white lion previously born in captivity had hydrocephalus and died after a month.

The new lion cub will be named The White King.

The lion’s sponsor, Sevilla ophthalmologist Jose Martin, the former president of the Romulo y Remo Association for the protection of the Iberian wolf, will be at the official presentation.

Once the new baby is three months old he will live with his mother and father in an area where he can be seen by the public.

