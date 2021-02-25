Fewer than 500 people allowed at feminist demonstrations on March 8

THE Government Delegation in Madrid will only allow concentrations of fewer than 500 people for March 8 feminist movements.

The Government of Pedro Sanchez does not want to face a new barrage of criticism for allowing large concentrations during the pandemic, so it has already given instructions for any protest with a forecast greater than 500 attendees to be dismissed.

The Government has taken on board the criteria established by the Ministry of Health, which has set 500 people who meet the health requirements as the maximum admissible for any rally, due to the current epidemiological situation. “We are strictly following that recommendation “, explained the Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Jose Manuel Franco, in an interview on Onda Cero radio station.

Franco says that so far, the requests which have been received have been authorised because they met with the requirements. If there are proposals of more than 500 people for feminist marches on March 8, they will be asked to reflect and find other ways to demonstrate.

In 2019, March 8 concentrations reached about 375,000 people, a record for Spain.

Despite the pandemic looming last year, around 120,000 took to the streets in 2020, and just five days later, the state of alarm was officially declared throughout the country.

Carmen Calvo, Vice-President of the Government, and Begoña Gomez, the wife of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, both attended the 8M demonstration in Madrid and both later tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, the government did nothing to stop people attending the demonstrations and there was little information about the virus or the importance of using masks.

Despite the restrictions, the opposition has continued to pressure Pedro Sanchez to ban any type of celebration on March 8.

A VOX no le gusta el feminismo.

Este 8M más feminismo que nunca. pic.twitter.com/4GIuiIveHL — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) February 22, 2021

