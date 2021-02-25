Feared Thugs Stormed Barber Shop in Attack That Shook the Community

FEARED THUGS stormed a barber shop in an attack that shook the local community in Walsall.

In a crime that shook the local community a pair of ‘calculated and brutal’ criminals attacked a barbershop in Walsall where they shot an innocent man allegedly in a dispute over a simple minor car crash.

Uzair Shahid, aged 21 from Lichfield Road, Walsall and Toyub Ali, 19, from Profit Street, Walsall stormed the barbers in Birchills in May 2019. During the attack they gunned down the victim who was only 24 years old. It has taken almost two years but finally the pair of thugs have been brought down by police and have been found guilty of the events that took place at the barbershop.

Detective Constable Craig Bathgate, lead for the investigation, said, “It was a calculated, brutal and mindless act of violence which has left the victim with long lasting physical and emotional damage.

“This crime shocked the local community, who we know had been living in fear of their behaviour for a long time. The pair were part of a gang and it’s thought they’d been involved in other previous acts of violence.

“The information we got from the community was invaluable and has ultimately helped us secure this conviction. I’d particularly like to commend the bravery and resilience of the victim and his family for their assistance throughout.”

The pair appeared on trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court and are now due to be sentenced in late April.

