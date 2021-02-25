FDA expected to approve Johnson & Johnson Covid jab this week as new tests show the vaccine is effective against the South African and Brazilian coronavirus strains

The FDA’s Committee on Vaccines is meeting on Friday, February 26 and is expected to approve the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Johnson & Johnson company. In a document published by the FDA on Wednesday, February 24, experts have established that the jab is safe and effective against coronavirus. “The analysis has supported a favourable safety profile with no specific issues preventing the issuance of an Emergency Authorization,” the official text reads.

The experts claim that trials have shown the vaccine to be up to 85.4 per cent effective after 28 days, and while it was noted that there was a “lower efficiency” rate in over 60s, there were no “deaths related to Covid-19 and no cases of Covid-19 requiring medical intervention 28 days after vaccination among participants aged 60 years or older with medical co-morbidities.”

Study 3001, which was carried out on participants in the United States, South Africa and Brazil also showed that the Janssen jab is effective against the mutant Covid variants. The trials reported that, in the case of the Brazilian strain, its efficacy is 66.2 percent in moderate and mild cases, and 81.9 in critical cases. In the South African strain, the figure is lower but still above 50 percent: 52 percent in mild and moderate cases, and 73.1 in severe cases.

