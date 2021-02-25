Father Found Guilty Of Shaking 5-Month-Old Baby To Death

FATHER found guilty of murder after shaking 5-month-old baby to death

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court had found 42-year-old dad Philip Peace guilty of murdering his 5-month-daughter Summer by shaking her to death on September 8, 2017 when he couldn’t handle her crying. The West Midlands father pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter but a guilty verdict was returned by the jurors after ten days of deliberations. He will be sentenced on Friday, February 26.

Mr Peace’s defence attorney told the court that the baby’s mother had stood by her husband throughout the trial, insisting that ‘she wouldn’t if she thought for one minute he was guilty’.

Little Summer was rushed to Russells Hall Hospital back in 2017 after her dad, who was looking after her on his own, called an ambulance claiming ‘something was wrong’ with her breathing. When paramedics arrived on the scene, they found the baby ‘unresponsive, limp, struggling to breathe’ and with a ‘very weak pulse’.

A scan at the hospital revealed that Summer had suffered a serious head injury, as well as broken ribs and significant bruising to her arm and chest; her life support was switched off on September 9, just 25 hours after she had been admitted to hospital.

Mr Peace has been remanded in custody until sentencing.

