Fantasy Premier League: Villa Fan Revealed as Man Behind Injury Leaks.

A NORWEGIAN Aston Villa fan has been revealed as the man behind Premier League injury leaks that have been beneficial to Fantasy Dream Teams but not so much for Premier League managers – even his own club’s boss.

On Sunday, February 21, Aston Villa faced high-flying Leicester City without their star man Jack Grealish. However, despite trying to keep the injury under wraps, his injury was inadvertently leaked to Leicester, and the world, via Fantasy Premier League dream team changes.

The Twitter account FPL Insider reported that multiple Villa players and staff had transferred Grealish out of their dream teams, leading to social media rumours and talk of the player being injured.

Leicester’s manager Brendan Rodgers admitted he had heard rumours about Grealish’s fitness before the game on social media and Aston Villa manager Dean Smith called for an investigation into the leaks from the club.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, ‘Henning’ explained how he built a bot that tracks players’ and staff’s fantasy football accounts, stating he’s “sorry, not sorry”.