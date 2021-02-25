Facelift for La Vila belltower

VILLAJOYOSA town hall is contributing €50,000 towards restoring the Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion’s belltower.

Together with the parish’s own funds, this should cover the cost of restoring the 16th century fortress-church’s tower and repairing the bells.

“The town hall was quite clear about collaborating on this project,” La Vila’s mayor Andreu Verdu said.

“The church has played a fundamental role in Villajosa’s history, as a place of worship and peace for many Vileros. It is also an important part of festivities like Holy Week and the Moors and Christian,” the mayor added.

Parish priest Fr Juan Jose Ortega announced that he was “very excited.”

The belltower was a “very visual” element of 16th century Villajoyosa that was always present in its tourism and cultural profile, Fr Ortega said, pointing out that it had not been touched for centuries.

The Nuestra Señora de la Asuncion tower has never undergone any aesthetic modification but has merely been repaired when necessary to prevent masonry from falling to the streets below, the town hall explained.

Instead, the current plans centre on a comprehensive restoration of all elements, including the belltower’s original façade.

