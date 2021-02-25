FACEBOOK Messenger And Instagram Apps Crashes For 1000s Of Users Across The UK this afternoon, Thursday 25



Facebook Messenger and Instagram apps have both been reported by around 4000 users this afternoon (Thursday 25) as not functioning properly, with DownDetector, an online platform that provides users with realtime information about the status of various websites, reporting that the issue started at around 15.08 GMT, and has affected UK users.

On Instagram, the bulk of complaints are linked to the News Feed, with just a few reports about Stories and Posting.

Facebook has not made any statement about the outages yet, but many disgruntled users took to Twitter to air their views, “Facebook Messenger is down again for the second time this week. It’s starting to become a very unreliable platform”, tweeted one person.

Another tweeted, “Anybody else having issues with Facebook Messenger? I’m trying to respond to someone and constantly have a “Connecting…” message up at the top of the thread. This has happened on both the website and in the iOS app”.

As one user joked, “Facebook Messenger down. I wondered why I wasn’t getting a reply from my best friend”, as another wrote, “First it’s Messenger down now it’s Instagram down with their DMs”.

It would also seem that a lot of users are having problems with the Facebook app itself, and while no reason has been given for the outage, the reports in DownDetector say that 18 per cent were struggling to log in, while 81 per cent said they were having issues receiving messages, but Facebook’s official Service Status page says that the platform is “healthy”.

