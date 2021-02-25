EU Ambassador in Venezuela declared Persona Non Grata

By
Jennifer Leighfield
-
0
EU Ambassador in Venezuela declared Persona Non Grata
CREDIT: Twitter

VENEZUELA has declared the EU ambassador persona non grata in response to the sanctions approved by European Union against 19 officials.

-- Advertisement --

The ambassador, Portuguese Isabel Brilhante, was given 72 hours from yesterday, Wednesday, February 24, to abandon Venezuela.

It is the second time that Maduro has ordered Brilhante to leave the country. The first was on June 29, 2020, a decision which was reversed on July 2, 2020.


The EU had recently added 19 people to the ‘black list’ after the last elections.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, delivered the document to Brilhante at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, since the government considers that the EU is interfering in internal affairs.


A private meeting was held with Brilhante that lasted about an hour in order to explain to her “the disrespect for the Constitution” that the European sanctions against high authorities of Venezuela entail. The foreign minister hoped that the EU would reflect upon the situation and desist in what he called their “interfering and arrogant attitudes” adding that Venezuela hopes that the EU “will cease to be an appendage of the dominant elite”, referring to the United States, and that it will “learn to respect independent countries.”

He ended by saying that he hopes in the future “bridges of understanding and dialogue” could be rebuilt between Venezuela and the EU.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “EU Ambassador in Venezuela declared Persona Non Grata”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAkira needs volunteers
Jennifer Leighfield
Jennifer Leighfield
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Jennifer Leighfield, born in Salisbury, UK; resident in Malaga, Spain since 1989. Degree in Translation and Interpreting in Spanish, French and English from Malaga University (2005), specialising in Crime, Forensic Medicine and Genetics. Published translations include three books by Richard Handscombe. Worked with Euro Weekly News since November 2006. Well-travelled throughout Spain and the rest of the world, fan of Harry Potter and most things ‘geek’.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here