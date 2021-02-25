EU Ambassador in Venezuela declared Persona Non Grata

VENEZUELA has declared the EU ambassador persona non grata in response to the sanctions approved by European Union against 19 officials.

The ambassador, Portuguese Isabel Brilhante, was given 72 hours from yesterday, Wednesday, February 24, to abandon Venezuela.

It is the second time that Maduro has ordered Brilhante to leave the country. The first was on June 29, 2020, a decision which was reversed on July 2, 2020.

The EU had recently added 19 people to the ‘black list’ after the last elections.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, delivered the document to Brilhante at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry, since the government considers that the EU is interfering in internal affairs.

A private meeting was held with Brilhante that lasted about an hour in order to explain to her “the disrespect for the Constitution” that the European sanctions against high authorities of Venezuela entail. The foreign minister hoped that the EU would reflect upon the situation and desist in what he called their “interfering and arrogant attitudes” adding that Venezuela hopes that the EU “will cease to be an appendage of the dominant elite”, referring to the United States, and that it will “learn to respect independent countries.”

He ended by saying that he hopes in the future “bridges of understanding and dialogue” could be rebuilt between Venezuela and the EU.

