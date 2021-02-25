Eminem’s Breakthrough Album ‘The Slim Shady LP’ Celebrates its 22nd Anniversary.

-- Advertisement --



ON Tuesday, February 23 the controversial album from the iconic rapper celebrated its 22nd birthday – an album that some say changed the hip hop landscape forever.

Released on February 23, 1999, on Aftermath/Interscope Records, The Slim Shady LP was an instant success and catapulted the blonde hip hop star into the limelight, where he has remained ever since.

The slight update of his 1997’s “The Slim Shady EP”, features his first hit single, My Name Is, which became Eminem’s first entry onto America’s Billboard Hot 100, while the album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

The following year after its release, the album was certified 4x Platinum in the US. “The Slim Shady LP” won Best Rap Album at 2000 Grammy Awards, and the lead single “My Name Is” won Best Rap Solo Performance. In 2000, The Slim Shady LP was certified quadruple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The album’s success meant Eminem went from an underground rapper into a high-profile celebrity and Interscope Records awarded him with his own record label, Shady Records; the first artist Shady signed was rapper and best friend Proof – who was tragically killed at the age of 32 after being shot in 2006.

The album features longtime friend and collaborator, Dr Dre, who is rumoured to be back recording his long-awaited Detox album following his release from hospital. Dre was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Cedars Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles on Monday, January 4 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

If Dr Dre finally releases his album, it looks likely to feature Rick Ross, KXNG Crooked and 48-year-old Eminem.