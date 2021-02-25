‘Dutch Primark’ Zeeman opens new store in Benidorm adding to its 17 established branches in the Valencian Community.

WHILE other retailers are cutting jobs and closing shops, the Dutch multi-national producer of low-cost clothing and textiles has been expanding its empire opening up in Alicante and Elche in recent months.

The company’s Sales Director in Spain said the layout of the 235 m2 store in Avenida Los Almendros is “simple” and offers “quality basic products at affordable prices while respecting the environment”.

“The Benidorm store helps us to consolidate ourselves in the Valencian Community, a region that has welcomed us with open arms and where we already have 17 establishments.

“Zeeman’s welcome in Spain has been better than good and we are sure that the residents of Benidorm will appreciate the quality of our basic quality textile products.”

The chain, which opened its doors in the Netherlands in 1967, currently employs around 120 staff across the region.

Zeeman now has 1,300 branches in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, Austria and Spain.

This is in addition to online stores in the Netherlands and Belgium.

