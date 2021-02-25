Down syndrome dolls from Alicante gain popularity

BRITISH newspaper The Guardian has praised the work of Alicante toy maker Miniland for a collection of dolls with facial features typical of Down syndrome.

The collection of four different boy and girl dolls with Down syndrome was awarded the prize for Best Toy of 2020 by the Spanish Association of Toy Manufacturers (AEFJ).

The dolls are made in the cradle of Spain’s toy industry, Onil in Alicante, and thanks to The Guardian, their work has become a little bit more famous beyond national borders.

This collection of dolls was reportedly the first in the world with Down Syndrome and it is fitting that they come from the location of the country’s first doll factory more than a century ago. This time, Onil is getting known for being inclusive as well as hand-making their dolls.

The dolls’ creators were concerned at first that the doll would not be well-received, as they are aimed at any child, not only for those with Down Syndrome, but they have been very popular.

They aim to help children understand the value of coexistence through playing, promoting empathy and tolerance.

The 38cm dolls are anatomically correct and ideal for free play for children at home or in school, Miniland’s description says.

The vinyl dolls that have a vanilla smell comply with all European and International Rules for products destined to children.

