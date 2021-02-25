Dia supermarket group cuts losses and maintains turnover

THINGS are beginning to look up for troubled Spanish supermarket Dia which is owned by a Russian investor through holdings in Luxembourg as losses were halved in 2020.

Despite closing 457 across its operations in Argentina, Brazil, Portugal and Spain it increased sales by 0.2 per cent to €6.882 billion and losses dropped by7 54 per cent to €363.8 million.

Even devaluation in Argentina and Brazil didn’t really hurt income and online sales have shown a growth benefitting also from its arrangement with Santander Bank to accept the Bizum payment App online.

