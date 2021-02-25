CRIMINALS use online ‘romance scam’ in Spain’s Alicante to swindle victims out of thousands of euro

Local Police in Alicante have arrested two women and one man for running an online dating scam that has seen them net more than 70,000 euro from love-sick victims. The modus operandi was simple yet effective, according to investigating officers: the scammers would pose as wealthy singletons looking for love and snare a likely target on a dating app such as Tinder or other social networking sites. After luring in their mark, the scammers would arrange to meet the new love interest but fake some sort of emergency which required money to be handed over.

-- Advertisement --



The Guardia Civil of Lliria apprehended the trio who were operating their scheme in Alicante and had managed to pocket an astonishing 72,000 euro through their ‘romance scam’. The Technological Crimes team took over the investigation, and found that the scammers posed as senior executives in large multi-national organisations. Just as they were scheduled to fly to Spain to meet their new online partner, they would fake an emergency, such as being detained abroad and in need of bail money, which they would ask their victim to wire to them. The fraudsters spent many months building up relationships with their targets, thus ensuring their compliance.

One of the people being investigated even went as far as opening an account in the name of his young child who suffers from an intellectual disability to prevent the money being traced. The investigation remains open as Alicante Police anticipate locating more victims that have been caught out by the ‘romance scam’.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Criminals Use Online ‘Romance Scam’ To Swindle Victims Out Of Thousands”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.