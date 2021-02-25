CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Round-Up For Wednesday, February 24, Round of 16

Manchester City cruised past Borussia Monchengladbach with a comfortable 2-0 win as the Premier League leaders totally outclassed their German opponents at Budapest’s Puskas Arena in Hungary.

This victory in the last-16 first-leg tie was City’s 19th in succession in all competitions, and they oozed confidence, so comfortable and fluid from the outset in the Hungarian capital, fizzing the ball around and giving the German side little time on the ball.

Guardiola decided not to start Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero after their recent fitness issues, naming both on the bench, but such are City’s confidence levels that there is no urgent need for either player.

The impressive Joao Cancelo created both goals with deft crosses in each half as he whipped a spiraling cross into the box where Silva continued his run near the far post for a header after 29 minutes, then placing another cross into the box for Bernardo Silva, who headed it back across the goal where Jesus provided the finish on 65 minutes.

In the other match in Bergamo, Italy, Real Madrid struggled to break down an Atalanta side who played for 73 minutes with only 10 men after Remo Freuler was sent off for a foul on Ferland Mendy after only 17 minutes.