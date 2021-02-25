Speaking about the new series and the design, Ramsey Naito, the president of Nickelodeon Animation, said she was excited to have the characters brought back to life.

She said: “Rugrats is one of the most iconic cartoons recognized by fans around the globe, and this original version is one we are taking great care and pride in creating for a brand-new audience.

“Having the voice cast behind these special characters come together is one of the essential pieces to making the show recognizable and we can’t wait to watch this talented group bring them to life again.”

1 of 3

So far the reaction has been mixed with one person on social media writing: “I saw the trailer for the Rugrats reboot. My overall thoughts? I think it looks pretty solid! I kinda wanna see where they’re going with it.”

However, another user wrote: “The new Rugrats looks weird. I don’t want it.”

Overall though, it seems like people are willing to give it a try and hopefully, the children of today will enjoy it as much as their parents did.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “CGI Makeover Revealed for Rugrats Reboot”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.