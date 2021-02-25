BRITISH EXPAT beaten to death by her Bulgarian ‘toyboy lover’ with a spade.

In a horrific crime, British expat Tina Eyre was murdered by being beaten to death with a shovel by her toyboy ex-lover at a farm in Bulgaria according to reports.

Tina aged 62, had been found in a pool of blood on the farm that she retired to in Bulgaria. The retired legal secretary was tragically found in a barn on her farm in the town of Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria.

Neighbours had become suspicious after they had not seen her for several days and she had not responded to telephone calls from the local post mistress. The alarm was raised by the post mistress to the local mayor who then asked expats in the area to check on her.

The expats duly went to check on her but when they arrived at the property they came across Tina’s lover, a 26-year-old Bulgarian Roma gypsy who was digging in her garden when they arrived. Police now believed that her lover had been digging a hole in which to hide her body.

The family are shocked by the tragic death and Tina’s cousin took to Facebook to pay tribute, she said,

“TINA

“My much loved cousin, I’m finding it hard to convey the deep shock and sorrow of you being so tragically stolen away from us.

“It’s been said your smile was as big as your personality….our bubbly, quirky, dorky, effervescent, caring and lovable Roxy.

“Re-reading our private chats this is all so evident, I smile, I feel warm.

“I give thanks for a woman I’m so proud to call my cousin, our unique and irreplaceable Roxy.

“We, your family, will hold you safe. Always.

“A light like yours can NEVER be extinguished.

“Oh and btw…..I love you to bits too cous xoxo”

According to local news reports the man has admitted to the murder of Tina.

