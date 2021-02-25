Body of Man Found Floating Near Shore in Torre de Benagalbon

POLICE have found the body of a man floating in the water in Torre de Benagalbon.

According to reports, the body was found tied to a buoy in the water in Torre de Benagalbon.

The manager of a boathouse in Los Rubios reportedly removed the body from the water after a group of young people found it tied up off Torre de Benagalbon beach.

The grisly find took place after a group of children taking place at a surfing camp organised by a boatyard in the Los Rubios area sounded the alarm after finding the body.

According to reports, the body was just four metres from the shore and tied to a buoy.

The manager of the boatyard dragged the body in before calling the Local Police and Guardia Civil.

Officers from the armed police are currently investigating to find out the cause of death.

According to media reports, the man is thought to be aged between around 30 and 35 and of Maghreb nationality, although officers are yet to identify the man.

Police believe the man had not been dead for more than a week and police are working to determine whether he died trying to cross the water to Spain.

