A REPORT from the Office for National Statistics has found black people in England and Wales are five times more likely than white people to be victims of murder.

It is the first time the national statistics agency has broken down homicide rates by ethnicity and the figures show the number of murders recorded in England and Wales in the year before March 2020.

In the 695 homicides it counted, the Office for National Statistics found black people were far more likely to be victims of murder, while young black people were disproportionately more likely to die in knife crimes.

The Office for National Statistics also found murder figures had increased by 47 compared to the previous year.

The agency found the most common method of killing overall continued to be by knife, with 275 homicides in total.

This was an increase of 6 per cent and 15 offences compared with the previous year, and the second highest annual figure since 1946.

In total, 75 homicide victims were black, an increase of 15 compared with the previous year and the highest annual total since the year ending March 1997, when victim ethnicity first started being recorded.

Around half of black victims to die by homicide of any kind were aged 16 to 24.

