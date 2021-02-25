BEST EXOTIC Marigold Hotel Star Ronald Pickup Dies Aged 80 after a long illness



Ronald Pickup, star of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, has died aged 80, at his home, on Wednesday 24, after a long illness, as confirmed by his agent, who said, “Ronald Pickup, actor aged 80 passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family. He will be deeply missed”.

The esteemed star was trained at RADA before joining Olivier’s National Theatre Company at the Old Vic and was well-known for his work on the stage before moving on to enjoy an illustrious television and film career.

Pickup was a diverse actor who was equally at home on a theatre stage, on television, or in films, and had his first top role in 1964, playing a physician in the Doctor Who episode called ‘The Tyrant Of France’, landing top roles even in his later years.

The actor will probably best be remembered for playing an aged lothario, Norman Cousins in the Best Exotic Marigold Hotel in 2011, and in the 2015 sequel The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, where he starred alongside Celia Imrie, Judi Dench, and Diana Hardcastle.

In 2016 he played the part of the Archbishop of Canterbury in what is now one of Netflix’ top hits, The Crown, then he starred opposite Gary Oldman in the 2017 film ‘The Darkest Hour’, in the role of former prime minister Neville Chamberlain, while just last year starring in the horror film ‘End Of Term’.

He had roles in other big films such as ‘Prince Of Persia’, ‘The Sands Of Time’, and ‘The Mission ‘, telling the PA news agency in 2012 that his favourite role of all time was in Crystal Spirit:Orwell On Jura, in which he played George Orwell at the time of his writing the iconic novel ‘1984’.

