AUSTRALIAN daily newspaper accidentally publishes Prince Philip’s Obituary

In a mortifying publishing blunder, a popular Australian daily newspaper posted an obituary for Prince Philip; while the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is set to remain at the King Edward VII hospital in London for several more days, he is very much still alive and kicking. The Sydney Morning Herald published an article titled ‘Prince Philip Through The Years’ in the obituary section of their website on February 22, and while it was almost immediately removed by the paper, some eagle-eyed social media users spotted the mistake and posted it to Twitter.

-- Advertisement --



‘Is there something we don’t know @smh?’ one user wrote, along with a picture of the obituary.

In response, another person tweeted: ‘Someone accidentally pressed the publish button while revising the draft with latest info.’

Is there something we don’t know @smh? pic.twitter.com/gNBbBPBdL8 — Mister B OAM (@MissBaileyWoof) February 22, 2021



Such media blunders aren’t as uncommon as people might like to believe. In November 2020, Radio France International had to issue a formal apology after more than 100 death notices were published on its site, including that of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to hospital after falling ill at Windsor Palace last week, and although a palace spokesperson has insisted that his hospitalisation was a ‘precautionary measure’ Prince Philip is set to spend several more days at the King Edward for a period of ‘rest and observation.’

In a statement, Philip’s son Prince Edward said: ‘He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.’

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Australian Newspaper Accidentally Publishes Prince Philip’s Obituary”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.