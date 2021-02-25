ARCHAEOLOGICAL EXCAVATIONS are booming in Spain’s Almeria, but they are not being used to boost tourism.

Recently many Spanish archaeological sites have drawn much attention as interest has grown in the excavation of both old and new sites. The ultimate aim though has to be to turn them into viable tourist attractions.

-- Advertisement --



A few weeks ago in Vera remnants of pottery and a masonry wall were discovered along with remains of bones. The Cerro del Espíritu Santo de Vera, is home to the ancient medieval city of Bayra where all the discoveries were made.

Macael has its own site, Macael Viejo which has been worked on for around four years, and Mojacar too has an archaeological site, where the remnants of an ancient city have been discovered.

The Pulpi geode is an excellent example of a natural resource that has been turned into a tourist attraction. The Pilar de Jaravia geode in Pulpi and his gypsum crystals are unique and so far it has attracted over 50,000 visitors. According to the town mayor, Juan Pedro García, “It could have been twice as many or more if this pandemic had not arrived.”

He also spoke about how this has affected tourism in the area and explained that, “The influx of visitors and excursions has been very noticeable, Chinese and Japanese television stations have come to film, and the shops and hotels in Terreros, above all, have noticed the increase in the number of visitors.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Archaeological Excavations Are Booming in Almeria”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.